PADUCAH — A longtime advocate for people with disabilities in Paducah and west Kentucky has died.
Lori Devine died Wednesday at the age of 60. When she died, she was surrounded by her family, an obituary published by Collier Funeral Home says.
For more than 20 years, Devine served as a disability advocate in her work with Easterseals West Kentucky, where her roles included senior vice president and vice president of human resources. She was also a member of the Paducah Lions Club, where she previously served as the club's chairperson for the Lions Clubs/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars.
Over the years, she was recognized many times at the local and state levels for her work — including being named a Duchess of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel. She was also received a Lion of the Year honor from the Paducah Lions Club and a Melvin Jones Award from Lions Club International.
Devine had been battling cancer, and the obituary says the strength she showed during that fight "uplifted her family and friends, who all benefitted from her courage, grace, and unforgettable sense of humor."
Instead of flowers, her family asks those who would like to honor her memory to donate to Easterseals West Kentucky.
To read the full obituary for Lori Devine, visit collierfuneralhome.com.