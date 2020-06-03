PADUCAH — From social media to outdoor signs, local businesses are making it clear where they stand. For instance, Flower and Furbish in Paducah wrote a message on its outdoor sign saying black lives matter, and we cannot be silent.
"I'm seeing more people take a stand than ever before," says Betty Dodson.
Dodson, who owns the Hotel Metropolitan museum, says it's going to take messages of unity like that to heal our nation's racial divide. For Dodson, that healing is something she yearns for.
"I'm a mother of a black son. I have grandsons. Every time my son leaves the house, I'm praying for him," says Dodson.
Dodson says Paducah has a history of leading the way when battling racial issues. During the Civil War, Paducah was the first city in Kentucky to create a regiment of slaves to fight for the Union Army.
What is now known as West Kentucky Community and Technical College was originally one of the first colleges for African-Americans. Dodson says she believes Paducah can lead the way again, and has hope that progress can be made nationally, like during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
"I have the same optimism that my grandmother had when she was marching in Chicago during the civil rights movement. I think about her daily because of what's going on now," says Dodson.
The messages from local businesses came after peaceful protests in Paducah this week. Dodson says she believes the next generation will help create change.