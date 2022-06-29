PADUCAH — Between the booming fireworks, delicious food, fun family gatherings, and the opportunity to reflect on our nation's independence, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Independence Day!
Businesses and agencies in the Local 6 area and beyond are reaching out with tips to help people celebrate the holiday safely.
Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said in a recent announcement that accidental fires, burn injuries, loss of limbs, and even deaths occur each year due to fireworks. He said that over half of reported injuries occur on hands, followed by the head, face, and eyes. Perez encourages folks to leave the fireworks to the professionals this year by enjoying a local fireworks show or celebration.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 19,500 fires were started by fireworks in 2018, causing: 46 injuries, 5 deaths, and millions of dollars in property damage.
The National Safety Council, a non-profit organization dedicated to safety in all areas of life, had these tips to share:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should only use fireworks under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light fireworks indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks