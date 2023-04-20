Law enforcement and health officials across the country are teaming up to rid communities of potentially harmful leftover or unwanted prescription drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 22, for the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
According to the Paducah Police Department, rates of drug misuse, accidental poisonings, and overdose in the United States are "alarmingly high." Drug take-back events are a way for you to help ensure no one in your home can ingest leftover or unwanted pills, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Many local agencies are participating in the event, which is free and anonymous for those who participate. If you miss it, there may be a 24/7 collection site near you.
For more information, or to search for a prescription collection site near you, click here.
Paducah, Ky
Where: Community members can bring unwanted pills and patches for disposal to the drive-through building in the front parking lot of the Mercy Health Paducah Medical Pavilion on 225 Medical Center Drive
Accepted: Pills, patches, and other "solid" forms of medication
Not accepted: Liquids, needles or sharps
Anna, Il
Where: Community members can drop off medications at Arrowleaf's Union County office at 204 South Street in Anna
Accepted: Prescriptions in pill or liquid form
Not accepted: Needles
Additional details: This event, hosted by Arrowleaf, will include free food from Old Road 51 South BBQ and other activities for attendees, including: a simulation to help parents spot signs of drug use in their teenager's bedroom and a "forensic files" activity where participants explore cases of substance abuse.
The event will also include Narcan distribution.
Carbondale, Il
Where: Community members can drop off medications at the lobby of the Carbondale Police Department on 501 South Washington Street.
Accepted: Tablets, Capsules, Patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs
Not accepted: Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs
Metropolis, Il
Where: Community members can drop off medications at the Metropolis Police Department on 1020 Broadway Street
Accepted: Unused, expired, or unneeded medications, patches, vitamins and pet medicines.
Not accepted: Hypodermic needles and illegal drugs.