PADUCAH — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group Feed America estimates food insecurity has gone up by 40% in Kentucky. This issue is being addressed locally.
Family Service Society volunteers sorted canned goods Thursday. The nonprofit received huge barrels of food and more than $12,000 from Paducah Power's Christmas in the Park light display. Client Assistant Morgan Lentz said she knows the meals will make a difference.
"Nobody should ever go hungry during their life," Lentz said. "Food is a human right, so you know, this will be able to make so many meals for families and kids during these winter months."
Lentz said hunger needs are growing with the pandemic.
"We have seen an increase in that as well," Lentz said. "Because, you know, they're not making as much money. Their hours are cut. They've lost jobs. So, they've had to put more money toward their utility bills, their rent, their mortgage."
Paducah Cooperative Ministry also received several pallets of food and monetary donations. The donations will help them continue to serve hundreds of local families.
Lentz said she is grateful this food will bring a bit of hope for the community.
St. Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army in Paducah also benefited from Christmas in the Park donations.