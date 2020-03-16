PADUCAH - As concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to spread, so are the number of cases across the globe. As of Monday morning, there are more than 3,700 cases just in the United States, 69 of those people have died.
It's been a week since a country-wide lockdown went into effect in Italy. There are more than 24,000 reported cases there, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,800 people. As the virus spreads, governments around the world are taking precautions by restricting travel, banning large crowds and asking people to self-quarantine.
Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Paducah, Dr. Brad Housman, says you should avoid unnecessary travel by plane or by car.
“The message right now for western Kentucky is to still be vigilant, be conscious and careful,” Dr. Housman said. “The very basic things we’re still reinforcing, avoiding folks that may be sick, avoiding large crowds, hand washing for 20 seconds with soap and water, or with alcohol-based products those are still our best lines of defense,”
Dr. Housman says the medical staff at Baptist Health are doing their part to plan ahead in case of a possible case in the Local 6 area. Overseas, Italy is currently treating dozens of thousands of people with the virus.
Dr. Roberto Burioni is a doctor in Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. He's treating more than 100 cases of COVID-19 at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University hospital. He says there is no need to panic, but people in the United States and Italy need to follow directions, like avoiding large crowds, not going to work when sick, and staying clean.
“In Italy, the situation changed very quickly,” Dr. Burioni said. “This virus is very contagious and it has no borders and it really travels at the speed of light. I would like to recommend to all my citizens, to all my colleagues in the U.S., not to underplay, not to underestimate. This is a serious threat from a medical, social and even an economical point of view,”
Dr. Burioni says this is a time to be responsible and to care about your health, and the health of the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, temporary closures are needed to stop the infection.
