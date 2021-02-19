MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — When there's ice and snow, we want it cleared off roads, streets, and highways as soon as possible.
All that work is appreciated, and it comes at a cost that continues well after the ice and snow melt.
Local and state agencies will crunch the numbers to see how much the recent winter storms cost now through next week. They are looking at employee overtime, supplies, potholes and so much more, but they won't know a final tally until next week.
McCracken County Road Department Engineer Randy Williams is already figuring out some numbers, but they too need time. This week's snowstorms had his employees working overtime.
"It's been a little excessive compared to what we're used to, so you know we worked quite a bit more overtime on this one," said Wiliams.
Williams said each of his employees worked about 20 hours of overtime in the past week and a half.
They will also repair their snowplows and salt trucks.
"Snow is really hard on the trucks, it does cause a lot of wear and tear," said Williams.
One of the biggest costs moving forward will be repairing potholes next week. Williams showed one forming in his department's parking lot.
"This is our parking lot, and we're not immune to potholes either. What happened is apparently it froze up underneath this. It heaved the pavement up some," said Williams.
Their brine mix and salt have gone down immensely since Tuesday.
Williams said they spent about $50,000 on salt, sand, and snow blades, all within their budget.
"I doubt we go over budget. We do anticipate events like this, and try to have a little extra in there just in case it does happen," said Williams. "If it does get really extreme, we'd probably have to expect FEMA or some other money to become available."
Williams plans to review any additional costs next week.
Carlisle County Judge Executive Greg Terry said his county's employees received 40 hours of overtime, which costs about $5,000. But the list of costs is ongoing.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 will also review expenses and see if it was able to stay within budget.
Keith Todd with KYTC District 1 said the price of salt has gone up from around $86 to $100 a ton. The KYTC district restocked its salt pile with 9,400 tons. That amount will be used now and in future winter weather situations.
KYTC District 1 will also have crews out next week taking care of potholes, as the weather warms up.
If you would like to report a pothole finding in west Kentucky, visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website or call 1-800-PATCH-IT.