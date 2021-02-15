MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local and state crews will continue to work on clearing the roads after Monday's snowstorm brought significant accumulation and dangerous driving conditions.
McCracken County Road Engineer Randy Williams said his 12 drivers each worked a 14-hour shift Monday to plow 333 miles of county roads. He said after the snowfall began subsiding Monday evening, his crews began applying a salt and sand mixture to the roads to provide more traction for other drivers.
But even with the roads treated, Williams urges the public to be extra careful.
"You're driving on it, it's like you're on roller skates," Williams said. "There's no stopping. You can guide to where you're going. It's just, you definitely need to take a lot more time then what you normally would."
Williams said his crews will head back to work at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to continue plowing and treating the county roads, which total nearly 900 throughout McCracken County.
Meanwhile, the city of Paducah has five plows covering 24 hours a day, explained Pam Spencer, the city's public information officer. Crews are split to work 12-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As for clearing major highways and interstates, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 are working 12-hour shifts for the rest of the week, with shift changes at midnight and noon daily. In addition, about 20 contract trucks joined KYTC's fleet to clear the roads.
Keith Todd, spokesperson for KYTC District 1, said crews are focused on plowing the roads because the extreme cold prevents salt from being effective. When temperatures reach roughly into the 20s, salt becomes more effective and crews will begin applying it.
As of Monday afternoon, first responders throughout McCracken County were dispatched to 17 motorist assist incidents (such as cars sliding off the road), five collisions, and four hazardous incidents (such as something on the roadway), according to the 911 center in Paducah.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers only had to respond to "less than a handful" of accidents as of Monday afternoon, said Trooper Adam Jones.