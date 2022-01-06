PADUCAH — The Kentucky transportation cabinet says black ice is the main challenge for crews working overnight on roadways after Thursday's snowfall — it's also a hazard for anyone else driving at night.
Black ice is caused by water from melted snow or ice refreezing after temperatures drop. Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency Thursday because of the snow that blanketed the commonwealth Thursday, warning drivers about icy roads.
“All roadway surfaces will freeze. They are and will be extremely dangerous,” Beshear said, encouraging Kentuckians to stay off the road to protect themselves and so state and local road crews can work safely.
Even before the refreeze, Thursday's snow created dangerous driving conditions. The Paducah Police Department says 49 crashes and 37 stranded drivers were reported in the Paducah area between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
"Please be aware that, with temperatures falling through the night, road conditions will not improve," the police department said in a Facebook post Thursday. "Stay home unless you must get out. Drive slowly and cautiously, particularly when approaching intersections."
KYTC says crews pre-treated roads and bridges before the wintry weather arrived, but the snow accumulated so quickly that many roads were covered shortly after being plowed.
In central Kentucky, the snow caused major collisions on Interstate 75 and the Western Kentucky Parkway. Further east, the snow caused multiple crashes on Interstate 64 in Clark and Montgomery counties.
In west Kentucky, KYTC District 1 says crews have made good progress in their work improving driving conditions, but again, roads are expected to refreeze overnight. Many bridges, overpasses and ramps have icy spots. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd notes that salt and other chemicals used to treat roads lose effectiveness below about 16 degrees. Lows overnight are forecast to reach the single digits, and crews' ability to improve driving conditions will be severely limited at night.
Most crews will stop plowing overnight and return at daylight.
District 1 also asks folks to avoid overnight travel. If travel can't be avoided, folks are asked to be prepared for the extreme cold: wear gloves, boots and layered of clothing appropriate for temperatures in the teens and single digits. If you get a flat tire or your car battery dies, that can become a life-threatening scenario in these dangerously cold conditions.