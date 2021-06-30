Cages at animal shelters across the country are full, and that is primarily because of mating season.
Shelters need people to adopt, foster, volunteer and donate. Another way you can help is by microchipping your pets, and having them spayed or neutered.
The Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter is getting a lot of pregnant cats. Kentucky Humane Society Grant Coordinator Lauren Bailey said they have kittens in every corner.
"It's kitten season, so mamma cats are producing kittens at an alarming rate. And they tend to come in faster than we can get them out, so it's just a very full season — and the same thing for dogs," said Bailey.
Humane societies that usually pick up those animals to help them get adopted have canceled their routine pickups in the past two weeks.
"We should be back next week with regular weekly scheduled transports, but all it takes is one week," said Bailey. "When we're sending 20 to 40 animals out at one time, that adds up quickly if they're not going out the door."
It is the same at the McCracken County Humane Society. Executive Director Traci Phelps said they have 172 animals right now, including a dog who walked right into the Menards in Paducah Wednesday.
Kittens are now being held in rooms meant for meet-ups.
"We can take in more numbers than what our kennel numbers actually are, but we don't like to get too full because then they get sick," said Phelps. "We don't want them sick, so adoption is really the only way that we can make space. We don't euthanize for overcrowding, so we just have to hope that people adopt."
As both shelters continue working with the community to find homes for the animals. They ask everyone to spay or neuter their pets.
"If it's un-spayed or un-neutered and it gets out and just happens to run across one that's not, then somebody has, it may not be yours, but somebody will have an unwanted litter," said Phelps.
The state of Kentucky is helping too. The Kentucky Animal Control Advisory Board is offering up to $3,000 in grants to cities and counties to apply for funds to spay and neuter cats. Applications are due July 15.
Cities and counties may partner with nonprofit groups to obtain the best use of resources. If you would like more information on these grants, click here.
If you would like to learn more about how you can donate, foster, volunteer or adopt with the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter, click here.
If you would like to learn how you can adopt, volunteer or donate to the McCracken County Humane Society, click here.