MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Animal shelters and humane societies are at or reaching full capacity. That's because the nation's inflation problem is forcing some pet owners to give up their furry friends.
Owning and caring for a pet is more expensive now, and that has left some owners struggling to afford rising costs.
Local 6 went to the McCracken County Humane Society on Friday. The facility is currently housing 155 animals, which is far over capacity.
Caitlyn Kelley, the event planner at the humane society, said it gets new animals daily.
"We house animal control dogs. We are not the same entity, so we get dogs through them quite often. So, we get news dogs or cats in just about every day," said Kelley.
She says the humane society is trying to educate people about the commitment that comes with having a pet.
Other shelters in the surrounding area are struggling with the same thing. Marshall County and Graves County both told us they are over capacity as well. They are blaming it on the lack of knowledge on how to be a pet owner, animals people took in during COVID-19 lockdowns and inflation.
"We've had a lot of people that have just been unable to purchase dog food, 'cause the prices of everything are going up, and it's harder to find the best deals on what they need for themselves, little alone their animals," said Kelley.
The McCracken County Humane Society has an animal for just about anyone. It has kittens and puppies, as well as older dogs. Kelley said shelter animals are the best, because they are always going to be grateful.
We got to spend time with a dog named Roger on Friday. He is 5 years old and has been at the humane society for two years this month. He is looking for his forever home.
The McCracken County Human Society is hosting a vaccine day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The humane society is offering low-cost vaccines for rabies, other vaccines and microchips.