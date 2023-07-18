KENTUCKY, KY — Over the last few weeks, a local artist named Michael Secor has been working on a mini-mural project on the piers of the U.S. 60 Beltline Overpass in Paducah, KY.
The overpass is located near the Mallory St. intersection with Brown St. and Little Ave.
Secor used to work on large mural projects in urban areas before moving to the area. Since relocating, Secor was looking for an opportunity to get his brushes out and work on another project.
The overpass piers became a great opportunity which was originally covered in graffiti when Secor applied for a permit with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to paint a mural on the bridge piers.
“The goal is to give this otherwise dark space a touch of positivity and vibrancy. Flowers are a perfect symbol of that,” said Secor. “There is a significant amount of traffic on Malory Street, as it connects two different neighborhoods and leads to U.S. 60. I hope the visual change to the pillars will positively impact the people that pass by.”
Secor paid for his supplies for the project, and he hopes that this small project will lead to opportunities to do some additional murals around Paducah.
For more information on the mini mural, visit the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.