PADUCAH — We're honoring the life and work of longtime WPSD anchor and reporter Sam Burrage, who died Aug. 2 at the age of 75. His visitation and funeral are this weekend.
Local 6 viewer and artist Richie McKinney of Princeton, Kentucky sent us a wonderful piece of artwork that really captures who Sam Burrage was: a kind and gentle soul with a wonderful smile and great attitude. A man who loved what he did and was proud of his community. He worked with WPSD for 35 years.
On McKinney's Facebook page, the artist wrote: "I painted Sam Burrage (WPSD Burrages Bag) out of admiration and appreciation for all the good times he shared with our families on the evening news for many years. Our smiles followed every scene and we were hung on every funny word he spoke. He was an artist who painted fun and feel-good fellowship with the world around him."
In the video above, watch a special tribute to Sam Burrage's life and work from Local 6 Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger.
A visitation ceremony for Sam Burrage will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug, 14, followed by the funeral service from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Both will be held at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries. That's at 800 North 9th St. in Paducah.