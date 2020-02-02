PADUCAH — Black History Month is here, and the Paducah School of Art and Design at West Kentucky Community and Technical College is celebrating with art.
You can now visit a new exhibit showcasing paintings by a folk artist from Paducah.
Joan Dance created all 70 of the paintings in the exhibit. She loves to capture the black experience. She says she's inspired by life events, Paducah and African culture.
Dance says the art she's spent 25 years creating helps teach people about work ethic.
"You can do anything you want to really, if you set your mind to it," Dance says. "And it takes a lot of work. You need to work on whatever you want to do every day."
Dance hopes that with each piece of art, people are inspired to pursue their dreams and learn a new perspective.
She says her art can teach younger people what life was like for her generation, and each piece tells a different story. This is what she wants to be remembered for. "That I didn't just paint, I'm sort of telling a story," Dance said.
WKCTC will also hold other Black History Month events in February. An "Unfinished Business in 2020" town hall meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. The event will be a discussion about the involvement and leadership roles of African-Americans in the community.