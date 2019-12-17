MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Lana Ohmes paints in her home about six hours a day.
"As soon as you do the eyes and put the white reflection in them, it goes boop. It's alive," she says as she works on a commissioned painting of a labradoodle.
Painting is her talent that turned into a career about 10 years ago. She often paints animals.
She saw a photo of Conan at the end of October. He's the military dog that helped take down an ISIS leader.
"Conan came over from the middle east. (He) just arrived with some of the great people from the special forces that did the incredible. It was a flawless attack," President Donald Trump said. "Al-Baghdadi is gone."
Ohmes saw the dog again when the president walked out of the White House with him for a press conference.
"When I saw the dog, I thought 'Oh, I would love to paint that dog,'" Ohmes says. She bought a 4-by-3-foot canvas and acrylic paint, and she worked on it at night after she was done painting other work for the day.
Fifteen hours later, her painting was complete.
"When I finished it, I thought 'OK, that turned out pretty good. I'm going to send that to either the training facility or the kennel where Conan stays,'" she says. "But it was top secret, so I couldn't figure out where to send it."
So, she mailed it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — the White House.
In a few weeks, this small-town painter was getting a call from the White House. They wanted the president to see her painting.
She opened her mailbox to find an envelope from the White House Office of Records, three weeks after she finished the painting. Inside was a thank you letter and a photo of the president viewing her painting in the Oval Office.
"I was just shocked, like, wow, it is in the Oval Office! Because in the picture, you can see an oil painting done by a master in the middle of the dog painting and the President of the United States sitting at his desk in the oval office," Ohmes says.
Since Conan's painting, Ohmes has been commissioned to paint 12 dogs. She paints each one with the same care she gave to this American hero.
You can contact Ohmes by email at lanaohmes@gmail.com or check out her website, artisticillusionsbylana.com.
She is now expecting another phone call from the White House to tell her where the painting will end up. She's been told it will either stay at the White House or got to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is our country's largest military base.
In full disclosure, Ohmes happens to be WPSD news photographer Mason Watkins' mom. Watkins also shot this story.