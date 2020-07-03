PADUCAH - Friday nights in downtown Paducah are going to have a soundtrack provided by local musicians. The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off Street Beat Fridays for July and August. It's exactly what local artist, Jim Keeny, wants to see this summer.
"We love it when we have music in the gazebo. Because this gazebo, the flood wall, everything like that, pretty much most tourists that end up finding the downtown of Paducah, come past this gazebo and try to see what's going on," Keeny said.
Improving downtown's atmosphere is something he believes will help local businesses, especially as COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky start to ease.
"The restaurants down here are amazing, we've got the little boutique shops, we've got all things going on. And you know we've got carriage rides, for the next eight weeks we've got music in the gazebo," Keeny said. "The cobblestone streets on 2nd street are now being closed because of COVID, and they've got tables and chairs set out for the restaurants."
Keeny thinks smaller events, like Street Beat Fridays, will give people in Paducah and the surrounding area something to do.
"Whether it becomes Live on Broadway on Saturday night as a festival, or whether it's just small gazebo things, we end up doing something on 2nd Street with the cobbles," Keeny said. "We want Downtown to be, 'what do you want to do Saturday night? What do you want to do any night? "'Come downtown."
Street Beat Fridays will take place every Friday in July and August from 6-8 p.m. Local musicians will be playing from the gazebo on the corner of 2nd Street and Broadway.