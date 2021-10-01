MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– Attorney Cade Foster announced on Friday his candidacy for McCracken County Attorney.
Foster currently works as in-house legal council for Jim Smith Contracting. He previously served as an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney where he tried felony cases in the McCracken County Circuit Court.
“During my time as an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, I found my passion is to serve alongside law enforcement to make our community a safer place," Foster said in a press release. "The office of County Attorney is the perfect opportunity to use my legal skills combined with my passion for helping people.”
Foster attended University of Alabama where he was a member of the football team. He was apart of two national title teams during his time at Alabama. Foster also graduated from Alabama's School of Law with honors.
Foster attends First Baptist Church Paducah, where he serves as a Deacon. He serves as the Board President-Elect for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, is a graduate of Leadership Paducah, and serves on the Paducah Chamber of Commerce’s Business Advocacy Board.
In September, Foster filed his statement of spending intent with the Registry of Election Finance to run for McCracken County Attorney as a Republican.
Foster is originally from Texas but says he is proud to call McCracken County his home.
Current McCracken County Attorney, Sam Clymer, has served in the role since 2014.