MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Child abuse in schools needs to be reported immediately. A new pre-filed bill would change how you report child abuse and when it must be reported.
This comes after investigations last year into multiple cases involving sexual offense charges at McCracken County High School. Additionally, former Principal Michael Ceglinski was facing charges for failure to report and was suspended; the charges were later dropped.
The bill would require people to report child abuse immediately to law enforcement. The previous statute used the word "promptly."
It also removes the commonwealth attorney or the county attorney from the equation. Anybody who is reporting it must go straight to law enforcement. It also says the report should be made before school personnel conduct an investigation.
Attorney Bard Brian represented a victim in a McCracken County High School abuse case. He says this bill appears to be a direct response to how it was handled.
"What they didn't do in at least one case in McCracken County is report it immediately," Bard said. "And don't drag your feet. Don't think you can conduct your own investigation for whatever reason. You report it. And I think it's going to keep children safe."
I also spoke with McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter. He says he appreciates the clarification of "immediately," because the previous language was vague. Carter says they will continue to make students' safety a priority.
"We meet, and we're going to continue doing the practice that we have — and that is notify both the local sheriff's department and DCBS when we suspect those things are occurring," Carter said.
McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer, who dismissed the misconduct charges against Ceglinski and another official, released a statement.
It reads, in part: "I'm confident that Senator Carroll has in mind the best interests of those the statute intends to protect, as well as those with the duty to implement the statute."
The bill will be taken up during the upcoming legislative session, which starts Tuesday in Frankfort.
Click on the document below to read the full, pre-filed bill.