CARBONDALE, IL - Students lost 35% of their learning during the pandemic. That's according to Nature Human Behaviour, a research journal.
With Sunday being International Children's Book Day, local authors are encouraging kids to grab a good book and read.
A little bird, resilient in its mission to use its wings and fly— that's the premise of Breanna Churchill's latest book. The Carbondale, Illinois author hopes her work will encourage kids to read and to be persistent in trying new things, especially on a day like International Children's Book Day.
"There's obstacles and there's challenges and I think the little bird who wanted to fly, it encourages children to not give up when things get hard especially the first time that you try," said Churchill.
However, reading has been difficult for some kids.
Nature Human Behavior said children experienced a learning deficit during the pandemic and it has persisted overtime.
Churchill said kids deal not only with that but with distractions from technology.
"We're competing with screens and tablets and technology really," said Churchill. "It's amazing but really, the key is, finding books that children are interested in and finding books that allow children to join the story."
Finding ways to keep children involved is key.
"Having opportunities for children to move, to problem solve — how will little bird learn to fly, to sing? I try to incorporate music in the story so children can sing along," said Churchill.
She hopes the books she's written will plant a seed for kids throughout the community.
"Spark the love of reading and to call attention to children's books and so I think it's important that we cultivate that at a young age with young children," said Churchill.
With International Children's Book Day, she hopes her books and others can cultivate a love for the pages of a good story.