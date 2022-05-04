MURRAY, KY — From a few days to a few weeks, it's now taking car repair shops longer to get vehicles back up and running for a couple of reasons. Like many other industries, the car repair industry is experiencing supply chain issues and a worker shortage. Both have a direct impact on how quickly you can get your car fixed.
Eastside Collision owner Kevin Hopkins says it's taking them anywhere from a week to four months to get parts. Before the supply chain issues began, parts would come in the day after they were ordered.
Supply chain setbacks and not enough workers are just a couple of reasons why Hopkins' shop has nearly 10 cars in the lot waiting to be repaired.
"This is a dying art, I believe. Kids aren't interested in it," says Hopkins.
He's struggling to hire more help or mechanics, and the cars sitting in the front of his shop are costing him money.
"You can get $30,000 easy backed up on parts waiting on them to get here. You might wait on a $15 part that holds up a $6,000 job," says Hopkins.
It's a waiting game, and it's not one Hopkins wants to play.
"It's a slow process. It slows everything down to almost a halt," says Hopkins.
In some cases, it's reversing his usual process of fixing cars.
"We'll go ahead and order the parts and let them drive it. When all the parts come in, they'll drop it off. Basically, it's reversing what we used to do. We used to go ahead and get the car in and tear it down to see the parts we need. Now, we're somewhat guessing," says Hopkins.