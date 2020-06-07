PADUCAH — The black church often plays an important role in supporting social change. A local church is taking the message of racial equality to the pulpit.
Members of Christ Temple Church were there to worship Sunday, listening to a message of hope during a difficult time.
Pastor Anthony Walton said it's important for all churches to address racial issues.
"Put a spotlight on all of this," Anthony said. "Talk about it. Don't just be behind the scenes and expect somebody else to do it. At least talk about it in your churches and let the churches know that it is something that is a spirit. And so how do we deal with that? We have to communicate."
The church's first lady, Deborah Walton, said equality is the goal.
"I'm as much of a woman as any other woman," Deborah said. "My husband and sons are just as much of a man as any other man. Just treat us fairly."
As a church mother and the mother of her sons, she's concerned for how the police may treat her family.
"There needs to be more training," Deborah said. "The police officers need to know the community that they're policing."
There are white members of the church as well. Member Ruth Thompson said it's critical for them to stand in solidarity with her black brothers and sisters.
The pastor hopes unity will bring restoration and understanding for everyone. He gave an official address about racial issues at a service Wednesday night. He said now he will continue with messages of encouragement and hope.