PADUCAH — Protests and riots across America are showing a divide between communities and police officers. Some black police officers feel stuck in the middle. Two local black officers said the community needs to come together.
Paducah Tilghman High School Resource Officer Rene Long walked the school's hallways on Tuesday.
After watching protests and riots across the nation, he said it is important for the community and local law enforcement officers to have a relationship.
"I just get in the halls, and I talk to the kids, you know," said Long. "I want the kids to see 'Yeah Officer Long is a police officer, but he is just as human as you or I.'"
Long worked more than two decades with the Paducah Police Department before he retired.
He said he built a pretty solid relationship with the community. The SRO said sometimes a black officer's job is tougher.
"You know, when you've got your own people saying that you're not for them, you're against them — and you're not,"said Long.
Deputy Sheriff Harry Baxter works at the Massac County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.
Baxter said George Floyd's death in Minnesota was a terrible situation. "It's completely uncalled for. It affects us down here," said Long. "Just because he wears a badge, every cop must be like that guy in Minnesota, and we're not."
Baxter worked in different counties as a Kentucky State Trooper for two decades.
He said sometimes he felt a disconnect when he worked in eastern Kentucky. "But they got to get to know me, and once they get to know me, ahh he's a trooper,"said Baxter. "That's what I was then, and here I have never felt like that."
Baxter and Long both said every officer's experience is different, but at the end of the day they share the same job — to protect and serve their community.
Long said it is important to have a diverse police force.
There are some students interested in law enforcement.
Long is looking into starting a career advancement class specifically catered to law enforcement at Paducah Tilghman High School.