PADUCAH — The American Red Cross and other blood banks are always in need of more blood. But this summer, the blood supply is at an extreme low, which could affect care for patients.
The shortage may force hospitals to take tough steps, such as postponing elective surgeries to save blood for emergencies. Baptist Health Paducah said it is not at that point yet, but it's possible.
The Kentucky Blood Center says its supply is at the lowest it's ever been in 53 years.
Blood banks are urging everyone who can to donate and save lives.
Daniel Farr donates blood with the Red Cross regularly.
"Because I'm O-negative, so it's kind of a universal donate blood type," Farr said. "So I can only get O-negative blood, so it's important to have some in the surplus, so when people have accidents or have natural disasters, people are going to be able to have access to blood types."
The summer months are always the slowest for blood donations. Anthony Tinin with the American Red Cross said as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are loosening and more people are traveling, some people are simply forgetting about blood donations. So, the shortage is greater than ever.
"More people are on vacation," Tinin said. "They're out of their routine, and unfortunately that blood supply need doesn't change. There's cancer patients that need blood products. There are accident victims."
Baptist Health Paducah's blood bank supervisor, Alice Holder, said the bank's storage freezer would normally be full. It hasn't met its blood supply quota since last summer.
"Everybody just, if they are able to donate, they need to try to donate, because blood is a needed commodity, and people cannot live without it," Holder said.
Farr is glad he can do his part to help make a difference.
Baptist Health Paducah gets its blood supply from the Kentucky Blood Center in Lexington. The blood bank has an extra reserve for emergencies.
This year, the Kentucky Blood Center is giving away two cars as an incentive to donate.
Baptist Health Paducah will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 9 at Broadway Church of Christ.