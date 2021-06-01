The American Red Cross says it has seen fewer blood and platelet donors as pandemic restrictions are being lifted across the United States. But the need for these life-saving donations is as real as ever.
The Red Cross is partnering with the American Cancer Society to encourage more people to give blood, because those donations are crucial for cancer patients.
“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” Red Cross medical director Dr. Baia Lasky said in a statement. “When someone donates blood or platelets, they may not only help prevent life-threatening bleeding that can cause stroke or relieve some symptoms, like shortness of breath and headaches, but also give patients and their families the time and hope they need to fight back.”
The two organizations have started the Give Blood to Give Time campaign, which includes a PSA from Arizona Cardinals running back and cancer survivor James Conner. In a video, Conner shares his cancer survivor story and encourages blood donation.
There are a number of opportunities to give blood in the Local 6 area this month, including drives in west Kentucky and in Metropolis, Illinois.
One drive was held Monday at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive. Local Red Cross spokesman Anthony Tinin shared why giving blood is so important.
"We're helping babies, and grandmas and everyone in between," Tinin said. "Everybody that has a need for a blood product is reliant on a volunteer donor to come in and give that gift."
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1-13:
Kentucky
Princeton
June 3: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church at 121 Kentucky Ave.
Murray
June 10: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 1601 Main St.
Mayfield
June 2: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Northside Church of Christ at 711 Housman St.
June 3: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Independence Bank at 100 East College St.
June 8: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at American Legion at 211 South 7th St.
Wingo
June 1: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2345 Almus Road.
Benton
June 1: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 52 Judicial Drive.
Paducah
June 1: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 3: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 4: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 5: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 6: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 7: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church of Paducah at 415 Audubon Drive.
June 7: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 8: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 9: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church at 5178 Hinkleville Road.
June 10: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 11: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 12: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
June 13: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at the Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
Illinois
Metropolis
June 4: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 307 Massac Creek Road.