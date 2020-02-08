PADUCAH -- Bowlers spent part of their Saturday on the lanes for the 34th annual Sports Against Cancer Tournament.
Paul Ritchie is one of the founding organizers for the tournament. He says it's been great to make a difference in the fight against cancer.
"It's amazing, you know in 34 years, we haven't eradicate cancer, but we've made big steps according to some statistics that have come out in the last year or so," Richie says.
All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
Ritchie says this will be his last year as a organizer. He hopes someone else can take over the tournament and keep it going.