MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A local Boy Scout has completed his Eagle Scout project by building and donating benches for the 1850s Homeplace, located inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Jameson Wells is a member of Scout Troop 2422 in Calvert City, Kentucky. Friends of Land Between the Lakes say Jameson and his troop worked over 30 hours to construct the benches for the Homeplace.
"This extra seating will help reduce groups clustering together and provide improved seating for social distancing," said Anita Spaulding, volunteer coordinator with the Friends of Land Between the Lakes.
The Friends of LBL says the project was initiated this past spring when Troop 2422 participated in the cleanup. The project took four months to complete due to pandemic guidelines, but the benches are now finished with specific designs from the 1850s.
The Friends of LBL say they thank Jameson and Troop 2422 for their hard work building these benches and their sponsors, Mitchell Steele Construction, Calvert City Lumber, and Lowes, for providing the materials for the project.
The Friends of LBL say the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm 'brings history to life through historic interpreters and heritage breed farm animals, showing what life was like during that time with daily demonstrations and programs.'
Cub Scout Troop 2422 meets at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays (when school is in session) with the Boy Scouts following at 6:30 pm at the Calvert City United Methodist Church, 571 Oak Park Boulevard, Calvert City, Kentucky.