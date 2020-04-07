SYMSONIA, KY — With more people out of work, many are having a tough time feeding their families. A local Boy Scout is helping fill that need.
This red box in Symsonia, Kentucky, isn't just an ordinary box. It's a food pantry feeding the community. You take what you need, or leave what you can.
This particular food pantry box is William Powell's Eagle Scout project. He said he's glad he can bring some hope during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"People usually get down, because they're not allowed to go anywhere," Powell said. "And they're just kind of stuck at home. And they're worrying about where to get food, because they got laid off from their job or something like that. And I think this is a perfect way for people to come to get food."
People are taking what they need. Powell said they've had to restock several times. But he's just glad they're able to help their community.
The box is at Symsonia Baptist Church. Powell said the congregation is helping to bring more food.
"My biggest hope right now is, including with the pandemic and stuff, is people will be able to stay fed and not starve," Powell said. "And not have to struggle for food and try to feed their kid. Because I know I was in that situation as a kid."
He hopes this "blessing box" will continue to make a difference.
Powell encourages anyone who can to stop by Symsonia Baptist Church and help keep the box filled.