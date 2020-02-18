PADUCAH — The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday. The national organization is working out a victim compensation plan for the several thousand sexual abuse reports that have been made. But what does that mean for local troops?
John Baker has been the Paducah Troop 1 scout master for 12 years. He said the Boy Scouts builds character through the outdoors and community service.
"Not many youth organizations have the goal of trying to develop citizenship and develop character," Baker said. "It would be a shame if there were pockets of the country that did not have organizations like that."
Baker said the local troops and the council are financially stable. Their finances are separate, so they won't be affected by the bankruptcy.
"On a regional level and on a local level, programming will continue as planned, uninterrupted," Baker said.
Baker said he isn't afraid of losing scouts once people realize their local troops are still in good shape. He believes the national organization will get its finances together. He said they've increased membership dues and that can help.
Baker said this is his hope for the future of the organization: "To be able to develop scouts and young people that can join the community and worry more about giving back and helping others versus trying to take care of themselves."
Baker said despite everything that's going on, the Boy Scouts mission to serve has not changed.
In a statement, the Lincoln Heritage Council representing the Local 6 area said: "Scouting is safe, Scouting is thriving and, Scouting will continue, uninterrupted, in the Lincoln Heritage Council regardless of this decision by National BSA."
You can read the full statement in the document below.