EDDYVILLE, KY— A local boy diagnosed with cancer received a warm welcome home Sunday.

9-year-old Owen Matthews was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville a few weeks ago. There he was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdomyosarcoma tumor in his pelvic area.

After weeks of treatment, Owen's doctor said he should go home for a few days and rest.

When Owen and his family arrived in Eddyville they were welcomed with signs and support from members of the community and first responders.

First responder Amanda Crouch said "(We) just wanted him to forget about the cancer for at least the length of the ride and that is one reason why we did it. He needed to see that the whole community is backing him and is here for him. I think it really lifted his spirits."