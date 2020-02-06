Graves County, KY — Three brothers got a big surprise Thursday at school.
Their dad is in the Army, and they got to see him after months of deployment.
It started out as a typical assembly at Wingo Elementary. But brothers Hunter, Phillip and Randal Wilson didn't know their dad would be the special guest. After nine months of deployment with the Army, he was finally home.
"And then when he came out, then I started to cry," Phillip said. "Then came and gave him a hug."
"I was shook," Hunter said. "But I like that he's home now, that we get to spend more time with him."
"I was just excited to see my dad for nine months," Randal said. "It's been a while."
Dad Phillip Wilson said he's ready to get back to family time.
"You always miss your family the most," Wilson said. "So, I miss that and just the everyday life that we have. But it's an honor to get to serve and continue to get to do that life."
The Wilsons said they're ready for more fun times together. And the boys are just glad dad's back.
"I can't believe he's home right now," Hunter said.
Wilson said he's not sure if he'll be deployed again anytime soon. But now, they're excited for their upcoming family trip to Florida.