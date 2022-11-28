MAYFIELD, KY- It's been nearly a year since Western Kentucky was struck by deadly tornados. In cities like Mayfield, homes were ripped apart and many businesses were ripped apart and many businesses closed their doors forever after being severely damaged.
On December 10 the only thing Shane Ausenbaugh could do was sit and watch the radar as a tornado came barreling toward his business, Mayfield Machine & Tool.
"I had heard that it had hit the candle factory, which is just right up the road, and I thought for sure that my business was gone too," Ausenbaugh said.
Mayfield Machine & Tool was one of several businesses near the Old Pryorsburg Road area. Nearly a year later you can still see the marks the storm left behind.
"We've been here over 40 years," Ausenbaugh said. "My father started the business and, you know, it was just sad to see it destroyed. And then trying to make the decision whether are we going to throw in the towel? Are we going to rebuild? It was a tough decision."
Ultimately they decided to rebuild, brick by brick.
"This is the only place I've ever worked since I got out of high school," Ausenbaugh said.
He wants to keep their family legacy going, as well as look after their employees.
"My employees are like family. You know their wives names, you know their kids names, you know all about their life because you spend as much time with them as you do your own family," Ausenbaugh said. "So that was part of the decision to keep going, because I know their families. I know they depend on Mayfield Machine for their income and livelihood."
Mayfield Machine & Tool helps service machines for local farmers and companies across the United States.