CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — One local contracting business donated their time and energy to help their county's sheriff's office become more accessible.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says England Contracting installed a handicap accessibility ramp at the office and provided the materials and labor for free.
Sheriff Nicky Knight says the office uses the west entrance of the building for after hours public access and this ramp will help the public with increased access.
Sheriff Knight says the entire sheriff's office would like to thank Scott England and England Contracting for their donation.