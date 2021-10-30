PADUCAH- The holiday season is inching closer. On Saturday, local businesses in Paducah took part in a creative way to promote downtown. You might have noticed a lot of tents sitting out in parking spots. That's because business owners like Kenn Gray, who owns HOME, took part in Paducah's first Parking Day.
"I just can't believe in the 15 or so years that I've been here how downtown has come such a long way," Gray said. "And having events like this, is just tremendous. It really gets everybody involved, you know, with live music and sort of bringing the inside out. I love it."
The event not only allows businesses to use those parking spots in a different way, it also allows you to experience Paducah's downtown in a different manner. Now that the temperature's going down Gray sees this as a time to break out the Christmas decorations early.
"One big reason too to have them up earlier this year is there's a crisis about getting merchandise," Gray said. "More than three quarters of the merchandise that was supposed to be coming for all the stores like mine is stuck somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. So it's not going to be here by Christmas."
Shipping is still a concern heading into the holidays and Gray says now's the time to be shopping local.
"It's almost a necessity now with the supply chain issues. So I think shop local has never had more meaning and more importance than it does now this season," Gray said.
Gray wants to see more events like Parking Day in the near future. Ten local businesses took part in Parking Day.