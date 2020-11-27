BENTON, KY — Local stores will be offering deals and many shopping options to attract customers for Small Business Saturday.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
It's been dubbed Small Business Saturday to encourage people across the country to buy local.
"Small businesses, you know, every purchase that you make, it feeds their family. All these other big corporations and companies, I feel like they can make it. Small businesses, it takes everyone in our community to come together and make purchases to help us grow," said Tiffany Henson, owner of Rossi Oliver, a women's clothing boutique in Benton, Kentucky.
Henson had just bought the business late last year, a few months before the pandemic hit.
"It's been rough. I had a good October through December of last year," said Henson. "And then, January came, which is slow. And then, we hit March, and I went ahead and closed down, actually before we were supposed to close down."
Henson reopened in May in accordance with state mandates. Since then, Henson has been posting more videos and stories on social media to help promote her store. Henson said business has been slower than last year, but still relatively good compared to others that have been struggling.
"I feel very blessed to have my customers still come in and try to keep me open," said Henson. "I think all we can do is just pray for everybody and definitely try to shop local."
Henson will be offering special deals on Small Business Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rossi Oliver, customers will receive a free tumbler with a $50 purchase or a free "Shop Small" T-shirt with a $100 purchase.
In addition, the first 25 customers will get a free scratch-off ticket. The store will also offer a 35% discount for tops and cardigans, a 25% discount for pants and denim, and a 20% discount for shoes and jewelry.
Rossi Oliver is at 114 E. 12th St. in Benton. Follow its Facebook page and its website for other deals.
Among the other local stores gearing up for Small Business Saturday is Raven & Moth, a salon, apothecary and boutique in downtown Paducah that sells clothing, jewelry, decor and more.
The store offers curbside pickup and deliveries, among other options.
"You can also call our phone number that is on our Instagram and Facebook page, and we can virtually shop with you. We have several videos on our Facebook page," explained Melanie Conwell with Raven & Moth. "We're here to do whatever we can to make your holiday shopping as easy and safe as possible."
Conwell said Raven & Moth, located at 313 Broadway St. Suite 100, will offer discounts on Small Business Saturday as well.
Customers who spend $50 will get 10% off on their purchases. Spending $100 will get a 15% discount and spending $200 will get a 20% discount.
"In the past, it has always been important," Conwell said of Small Business Saturday. "But this year, it's more important because we are afraid after the holidays, people are not going to get out at all. And we're looking forward to these next weeks to get us through to the spring, because we don't know what's going to happen with the COVID, and we still want to be there when spring comes."
To celebrate Small Business Saturday, there will be free carriage rides, food trucks and holiday music in downtown Paducah. Visit the Paducah Main Street Facebook page for more information.