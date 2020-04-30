PADUCAH -- Local businesses and the faith community will be able to get back to a sense of normalcy, as phase one of reopening Kentucky's economy is only 11 days away.
Dealing with COVID-19 hasn't been easy for businesses in downtown Paducah, especially for businesses like Hollyhock House. The shop's owner, Holly Howard, just opened her doors in October of last year.
"We definitely were not prepared, no one was, for a global pandemic," Howard said.
Despite signs of moving forward, there's still some uncertainty.
"We're excited to get back, but we're also scared, because we don't know what the future holds," Howard said.
Businesses being allowed to reopen in May comes with some requirements. They'll need to have personal protective equipment for employees, and hand washing stations for customers.
"As long as the state is asking us to take necessary precautions, we'll follow that," Howard said. "Just for the safety of our staff and our customers."
Houses of worship can open on May 20, along with retail stores. First Presbyterian Church Pastor Jenna Goggins is aware things may look a bit different once they're back open.
"Possibly limiting the number of people that can be in our sanctuary, and creating a plan to have them spaced out in the pews," Goggins said. "As well as making sure that we have hand sanitizing stations set up, and possibly even using masks during worship."
It's a different story entirely for restaurants. For Shawn Strickland, co-owner of Strickland's Seafood, it's difficult to not be a part of the first reopening phase for the time being.
"We're no different than anybody else," Strickland said. "We're all hurting, we all need to open, we all need the money, my employees need the money, that's really about it. We're just ready."
Strickland says they're working on making curbside service available at their restaurant.
Governor Beshear's reopening plan begins May 11. More restrictions will be lifted every 10 days. Beshear says the reopening plan can be paused if there is a spike in the amount of COVID-19 cases in the state.