PADUCAH — With the winter weather on the way, the governors of Illinois and Missouri both issued states of emergencies Tuesday afternoon.
Stocking up on groceries and other supplies might be on your to-do list. Local businesses in the area have what you need to get prepared.
Banks Market in Paducah was fully stocked Tuesday afternoon. The store was full of shoppers, buying the essentials ahead of the inclement weather.
There were also multiple customers picking up their prescriptions at the in-store pharmacy. But, Banks Market still had shelves full of popular staples, such as milk, eggs and bread, as well as bottled water.
Hank Brothers Hardware is fully equipped with salt and ice melters, shovels and other supplies you might need to travel in wintry weather. Chuck Hank with Hank Brothers advises people to stay in, if possible. But, he says the store will try to remain open for people who need supplies, even after the winter storm arrives.
“I intentionally drive a four-wheel-drive vehicle, so I've done days where I had to go and pick up employees, where we can get open. Because we know people need stuff, so we try to be here,” says Hank.
Both local retailers said they plan to remain open during normal business hours.
Road crews are also getting ready.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is sharpening chainsaws and making sure it has plenty of fuel for the upcoming storm. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the cabinet learned a lot from the 2009 ice storm, and crews are prepared.
While Todd doesn't believe this week's weather event will be nearly as severe as the 2009 storm, he is glad they are ready for anything.
Todd also has a piece of advice for people who are asking how to drive safely on ice-covered roads: “Don't. If there's ice out there, you're really not going to go anywhere. We'll do what we can to keep some of the main routes open for emergency services and things like that, but any time you're dealing with ice, it takes a lot of salt to cut through it.”
If you have to drive, here's a list of things you should do:
- When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in adverse weather conditions, so break early and slowly.
- Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. Those are all candidates for developing black ice — a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
- Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stranded at home than on the road.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.
- Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Allow more time to travel for routine commutes.
- Winterize vehicles. Have your car battery, tire pressure and brakes checked. Make sure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Stock vehicles with ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets, flashlight, cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and first aid kit.
- Know before you go. Download the free Waze app or visit goky.ky.gov to check traffic conditions before you travel.
- Eliminate distractions while driving (e.g. using phone and eating).
- Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.
Power companies like Jackson Purchase Energy and West Kentucky Rural Electric are also gassing up trucks and chainsaws. They are watching the forecasts closely and are ready to repair power lines if necessary.