PADUCAH -- On Friday, the Small Business Administration officially declared Kentucky for statewide disaster certification for the Small Business Disaster Relief Loan Program.
The Paducah Chamber of Commerce says the SBA will now offer low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to the state's small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
The President of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce says this is good news and they have been monitoring this all week and giving local businesses information about applying
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's website has the links to find the SBA application and other documents to help with the application process.
The Chamber says applicants would be able to apply for up to $2 million. The funding is aimed at helping employers pay fixed debts, pay employees, and any other expenses occurring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chamber says interest rates are 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for private non-profit organizations.
SBA offers loans with long-terms repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years and are available to entities without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza says the SBA is really wanting to help the small businesses.
The Paducah Camber says their COVID-19 website provides resources for local business owners and employees on a variety of topics ranging from unemployment insurance filing instructions to signage needed for businesses remaining open to a list of services currently being provided by local businesses.
The Chamber says they will be hosting recurring calls available to the local business community beginning on Tuesday. The initial call will serve as an open forum for businesses to share the topics of highest concern and importance to the sustainability of their business. Based on the feedback, the Chamber will set a calendar of recurring calls with local experts that can offer guidance.
You can get additional information specific to the SBA disaster assistance at SBA.gov/disaster-assistance, by calling 1-800-659-2955, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov