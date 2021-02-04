PADUCAH- A local florist and grocery store say online scammers are using their likeness in an attempt to steal people's money. Midtown Market and Rhew Hendley Florist recently announced social media contest to give items to lucky winners.
Rhew Hendley Florist's designer, Rita Laszewski, says they received several messages and calls claiming a fake profile was messaging people telling them they'd won the competition. However, the winner of the competition won't be announced until February 9.
"It just sort of ruins the joy of the community when you have scammers like this that put out their lies and their corruption," Laszewski said.
If you enter a social media contest and begin receiving suspicious messages there are some ways you can check if the account is real, or fake. Certain business pages will normally have a large amount of page likes, ranging from the upper hundreds to thousands. If a page messages you saying you've won a competition, and then asks for you to share important financial information, it's likely a scam.
Midtown Market dealt with a similar incident recently. The grocery store's owner Andy Carloss says a fake profile, using the grocery store's name, began adding people as friends on Facebook.
"It looked like the one that was created, the fake one, they moved quick," Carloss said. "They had several different followers or friends, looks like they took some of our old posts and make them their own."
When a winner is picked the two stores say they will reach out to the winners directly, but never ask people to disclose their financial information.
"The only thing that we'll ask for somebody that wins the competition, when they come in to pick up the prize or the item, just to bring an ID so we can verify it's them," Carloss said.
"We contact the people personally," says Laszewski. "Sometimes we have posted as well on our Facebook page that so-and-so is the winner, but they will receive a phone call from us personally."
Rhew Hendley Florist and Midtown Market have contacted Facebook to have the fake profiles investigated.