PADUCAH — Many of you are already paying more at the pump locally. Paducah’s gas prices shot up by 40 cents at some gas stations, and the rise in gas prices is hitting businesses too.
"Higher gas prices hurt everyone, and there are no winners," Domino's franchisee Kurt Averill said.
The sting of higher gas prices isn't just something Averill's feeling in his own wallet. It's impacting his business too.
"We have a great supply chain out of Missouri. They bring fresh products to our store twice a week and they have fuel costs as well. And they will pass those extra fuel costs right on to us," Averill said.
More expensive gas means delivery drivers will be spending more at the pump.
"We compensate our drivers to the max — the maximum allowed, that the government allows you to do," Averill said. "We have to compensate everybody. I mean, it affects everybody, not just the drivers. That's the key. It's our managers as well, so that's what we're trying to avoid — passing those costs onto our customers. Because, if we pay our drivers more, we have to pass that onto the customers."
Another issue is that it's more expensive for Averill and his stores to make their pizzas. The price of their ingredients has gone up too.
"We were already dealing with inflation, and when you throw in high gas prices along with inflation, you get a one-two that hurts everybody," Averill said. "It hurts my team members. It hurts my customers. It hurts my supply chain. And the last thing we want to do is pass any increase onto our customers, because they're feeling the same thing we're feeling."
Averill said they've had their stores in Paducah for about 39 years. He said the current financial impacts with higher gas and inflation are comparable to the 2008 financial crisis.