PADUCAH — Businesses across the nation are hurting financially because of COVID-19. Some in our area are finally getting relief.
At Dean Owen CPA in Paducah, files were stacked with employers who applied for small business relief loans. For each employer, like Matt Ingram, those loans will help keep their businesses up and running.
"This is the first, for real, documentation that I've seen," Ingram said. "You've got a business you're trying to protect, you're wanting to protect your employees, and you're wanting to protect your customers. So yes, it's going to help be able to keep that business up and going, and keep everybody paid, and keep money moving."
The loans given out on Friday are through South Porte Bank in Marion, Illinois. South Porte Bank loan support specialist Jessica Farmer is happy to extend a helping hand to the 14 local business owners.
"I didn't realize that it was some of the first ones that we have seen go out around here. But it's a good feeling to know that these businesses are going to be able to survive, and they have immediate relief," Farmer said.
Dean Owen is pushing his clients to apply for South Porte Bank's loans so they can get immediate help in a difficult time.
"There's going to be people today that have employees that get paychecks that would not have otherwise. There's going to be a client that's able to pay his truck leases today that he's been in the rears on. There's going to be businesses today that stay open, that otherwise would not have," Owen said.
The loans will be forgiven if employers use them for things like payroll, rent, mortgage, or utilities. Owen is encouraging people to reach out to their banks to learn more about loan options at this time. Owen estimates about $7 million in loans were given out to businesses through South Porte Bank on Friday.