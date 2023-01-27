PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce honored multiple local businesses and individuals Friday night during its annual awards ceremony.
The awards were announced during the chamber's annual Dinner and Business Celebration at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center.
The honors included a new award this year, the Spirit of the Community Awards.
This year's winners include:
- Business of the Year: Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing and Marcum Engineering
- Small Business of the Year: Paducah Beer Werks
- Entrepreneurs of the Year: Jeff and Sharolette Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center, Inc.
- Co-Citizens of the Year: Tony Reck and Tom Garrett, Paducah & Louisville Railway
- Summit Award: Computer Services Inc.
- Nonprofit Organization of the Year: The Carson Center
- Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year: Chris Black, Ray Black and Son, Leadership Paducah Class 4. The chamber says this award is chosen and presented by the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
- Young Leader of Western Kentucky: Eric Straub, Attorney and Member/Partner, Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub. The chamber says this award is chosen and presented by the Four Rivers Business Journal of The Paducah Sun. There were 10 finalists honored, including:
Craig Beavers, vice president of operations at Baptist Health Paducah
McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster
Mary Katherine Hank, extension agent for horticulture at McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service
Dr. Alice Higdon, general surgeon, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital
Lexie Millikan, Yeiser Art Center executive director
Sarah Riley, real estate agent at Keller Williams Experience Realty
Aseer Scott, owner of Ace Academy and head coach of girls basketball at St. Mary High School
Teris Swanson, attorney at the Bryant Law Center
Cynthia Turner, site administrator at Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center
- Chairman’s Awards: Ken Wheeler and Bill Paxton. The chamber says this award was presented by 2022 Chamber Board Chairman Cory Hicks.
- Spirit of the Community Awards
- Sprocket
- Randell Blackburn with Community Financial Services Bank
- Texas Roadhouse
- The four local school systems: Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Schools, St. Mary School System and Community Christian Academy