Paducah chamber awards 2023.jpg

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce honored multiple local businesses and individuals Friday night during its annual awards ceremony. 

The awards were announced during the chamber's annual Dinner and Business Celebration at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center.

The honors included a new award this year, the Spirit of the Community Awards. 

This year's winners include: 

  • Business of the Year: Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing and Marcum Engineering
  • Small Business of the YearPaducah Beer Werks 
  • Entrepreneurs of the YearJeff and Sharolette Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center, Inc.  
  • Co-Citizens of the YearTony Reck and Tom Garrett, Paducah & Louisville Railway 
  • Summit AwardComputer Services Inc. 
  • Nonprofit Organization of the YearThe Carson Center 
  • Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the YearChris Black, Ray Black and Son, Leadership Paducah Class 4. The chamber says this award is chosen and presented by the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.   
  • Young Leader of Western KentuckyEric Straub, Attorney and Member/Partner, Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & StraubThe chamber says this award is chosen and presented by the Four Rivers Business Journal of The Paducah SunThere were 10 finalists honored, including:

    • Craig Beavers, vice president of operations at Baptist Health Paducah

    • McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster

    • Mary Katherine Hank, extension agent for horticulture at McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service

    • Dr. Alice Higdon, general surgeon, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital

    • Lexie Millikan, Yeiser Art Center executive director 

    • Sarah Riley, real estate agent at Keller Williams Experience Realty

    • Aseer Scott, owner of Ace Academy and head coach of girls basketball at St. Mary High School

    • Teris Swanson, attorney at the Bryant Law Center

    • Cynthia Turner, site administrator at Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center

  • Chairman’s Awards: Ken Wheeler and Bill Paxton. The chamber says this award was presented by 2022 Chamber Board Chairman Cory Hicks. 
  • Spirit of the Community Awards
    • Sprocket  
    • Randell Blackburn with Community Financial Services Bank
    • Texas Roadhouse 
    • The four local school systems: Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Schools, St. Mary School System and Community Christian Academy 
 