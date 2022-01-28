PADUCAH — Local businesses, nonprofits and individuals were recognized Friday night at the annual Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Business Celebration.
Our own Todd Faulkner was the emcee for the event, and the featured speaker was bestselling author and Frey Farms owner Sarah Frey. Her best-selling book "The Growing Season: How I Built a Life and Saved an American Farm," was published by Penguin Random House in 2020. She's also the co-executive producer of a TV adaptation of her book, which is currently in development with ABC.
Some award winners included Jim Smith Contracting, which won Business of the year, and Arnold Realty Group, which won Small Business of the Year.
Jim Smith Contracting is family owned and operated, and has grown significantly recently — including winning the contract to construct the new U.S. 60 bridge over the Cumberland River in Smithland.
Arnold Realty Group is described as handling projects ranging from multimillion-dollar properties to finding your next, next-door neighbor.
The Young Leader of Western Kentucky award went to Betsy Burkeen, the CEO of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County. The honor came with a $1,000 continuing education award from the chamber. The award is selected by The Four Rivers Business Journal and published in The Paducah Sun. WPSD General Manager and Vice President Bill Evans, who is also the publisher of The Paducah Sun, presented the award to Burkeen.
"To our honoree, helping others is more than a career choice, it is a true calling. Calling to point to a servant's heart as the secret to our award winner's professional and personal success," Evans said. "Most of all, our 2021 Young Leader of Western Kentucky displays a real passion for helping others. That passion was never more evident than during the pandemic when our recipient found a way to unite the community and fund agencies providing vital services."
Other chamber award winners are:
Entrepreneurs of the Year – Paul Gourieux and Jorge Martinez, the 1857 Hotel & Paducah Axe
Citizen of the Year – Joe Framptom, Paducah Bank
Summit Award – The Eckstein Family
Nonprofit Organization of the Year in Health and Human Services – United Way of Paducah-McCracken County
Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year – Bill Jones, U.S. Bank, Leadership Paducah Class No. 2. This award is selected and presented by the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
Inaugural Chairman’s Award – Ed White, Big Ed’s Restaurant. This award was presented by 2021 Chamber Board Chairman Dr. Anton Reece.
Also during Friday night's event, the chamber announced that founding donors CSI, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, and John A. Williams Sr. are contributing to the chamber's Leadership Center to help launch it. The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association is also contributing, and the chamber will assist with funds. So far, the chamber says $500,000 has been raised to begin the launch.
Additionally, the 2021 Chamber board chair, West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Dr. Anton Reece, passed the gavel to the new board chair for 2022, Cory Hicks. Hicks is the business services director at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
Download the document below for more information from the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce about this year's award winners and the launch of the Leadership Center.