PADUCAH — Small businesses are getting ready for their big day. Some of them opened their doors Friday for Black Friday shoppers. George Yard goes to downtown Paducah on Black Friday to avoid the long lines at the mall.
"The lack of the crowd, and I really like the downtown area. I like the way they're redoing all the buildings, and there's some really nice shops here," Yard says.
Susie Coiner, owner of BBQ & More, says it's important for her business to have a personal connection with customers.
"We really want to make everyone that comes in feel special," Coiner says. "We try to treat people the way we want to be treated. We really live our life by giving the best gifts, hosting the best gathering, and having the most fun. That's what it's all about."
While some stores get ready to see their regular customers, stores that are newer to the area get ready to serve future regulars. Hollyhock owner Holly Howard says she wants to get as much exposure as she can on Saturday.
"Small Business Saturday is about our locals, and I'm excited to meet more of our local people who will be continued customers for me throughout the years," Howard says.
Howard wants to help other small businesses near her by promoting them during the event. The city of Paducah's Dickens of a Christmas and Small Business Saturday event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday on Broadway Street. For a schedule of the day's events, click here.