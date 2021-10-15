PADUCAH — It's almost the holiday season, and many of you have already started shopping. With the nationwide shipping backlog, there's concern people won't get their gifts in time for the holidays. That's why more people are shopping local this year.
Not only does shopping local support local businesses, but it will guarantee your gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas. With the shipping backlog, some stores are preparing by ordering their inventory early.
McClaran Manner in downtown Paducah knew shipping would be an issue. So, they ordered early. Owner Brandi McClaran says it's been an issue getting stock in. She encourages people to shop early, and local, this year in case their inventory gets low. The closer to Christmas the more likely it is you might not be able to get the perfect gift.
"It's better than ordering something online and not really knowing when that ship date is really going to be, or if you're really going to get it in time for the holidays. This year, it's more important than ever to shop local," says McClaran.
They aren't the only ones seeing an uptick in early Christmas sales. So is Bricolage Art Collective. If you walk into Bricolage Art Collective in downtown Paducah, you'll likely see Zeus. But you'll also find plenty of gifts to fill the bottom of your tree. Owner, Landee Bryant, says she's already seen people coming in for their holiday shopping.
"People are just now kinda' starting their holiday shopping. Yes, I have had people come in looking for that special and unique item to check of their list," said Bryant.
From screen prints to earrings, Bryant gets most of her inventory from local artists. She says it's the perfect time to shop local, especially if you want to make sure your gift arrives in time.
"I've heard my customers talk about shipping issues and ordering things. That they might not get them in time. So, I think it's a win win for people worried about shipping, but they can also support local," said Bryant.
Bryant hopes people will take time to explore downtown Paducah all while supporting local businesses.
"It's always hard to compete with online shopping. Sometimes that's easier for people or it might be cheaper. There's lots of different reasons. We very much, as small business owners, appreciate people coming in and taking the time to look at and touch things," said Bryant.
Bryant also encourages people to shop local when they can, especially since many artists are struggling from the pandemic.