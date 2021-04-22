PADUCAH — A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found 42% of businesses had job openings they couldn't fill. The struggle to hire is happening locally, too.
Red's Donut & Coffee Co. at 4790 Village Square Drive in Paducah shared on Facebook Wednesday night that it had to close Thursday, because the business is so short-staffed.
Branch Out owner Gabrielle Dodd said her restaurant at 713 Kentucky Ave. has not reached that point yet, but hiring is still a struggle.
"We're not there yet, luckily, but it's only a matter of time if we can't end up finding the right people to fit the shoes here," Dodd said.
She said the restaurant is dealing with no-shows for interviews and a small applicant pool. Dodd said she thinks now that people have more options for jobs, they're becoming pickier. In order for Branch Out to expand its restaurant and do more, it needs more staff.
The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center is hiring in all departments. Executive Director Michelle Campbell said she thinks the convention center has had trouble filling the positions because it can't compete with unemployment benefits.
"Until the unemployment changes and those rules change, I think it's going to be a struggle for everybody," Campbell said. "But it's hurting all the businesses. It's industry wide."
Dodd said as business picks up, Branch Out will need to hire soon. Campbell said the convention center is looking to recruit people from local colleges and high schools and train them for its open positions.
You can apply to Branch Out by visiting branchoutfoods.com. You can also apply in person at the restaurant. To apply to work at the Paducah-McCracken Convention Center, call 270-408-1346 and ask about its open positions.
In an updated post Thursday night, Red's Donut & Coffee Co. says it has received more job applications since it announced Thursday's temporary closure. The business says it is working through all the job inquiries it has received as is trying to hire. The donut shop says it will be open on Friday.