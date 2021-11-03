MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local real estate developer Matt Moore is officially kicking off his campaign for McCracken County judge executive.
According to his campaign website, Moore is a McCracken County native and Lone Oak High School graduate. Moore says he joined Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184 in 1992. He says he opened Walker Stone Inc. with his mother in 2002 before continuing to build under the company name Matt Moore Construction. Moore also co-founded Wildcat Real Estate in Paducah.
Moore will officially launch his campaign with an event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Commonwealth Event Center at 5955 U.S. 60 in Paducah.
Current McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has already announced he will run for reelection. Former Paducah City Commissioner Gerald Watkins had announced his intent to run, but he later withdrew his candidacy and endorsed Clymer.
