The American Cancer Society predicts that within our four-state region more than 186,000 people will be diagnosed with some form of the disease this year.
The two drugs in short supply are Carboplatin and Cisplatin — both which are used in chemotherapy.
Though not every patient will need chemo, the medication still needs to be available for those who do.
The Associated Press says manufacturing problems, unexpected demand spikes and tight ingredient supplies all played a part in creating the shortage.
Baptist Health Paducah's Eckstein Cancer Center says it's doing its best to stay one step ahead of the shortage.
Laura Madison, the director of pharmacy for Baptist Health, says one way to stay ahead of the shortage is to organize current resources.
"Initially, we looked to see what patients were on curative therapy and sequestered back drugs for each patient to make sure they had every single cycle," she says. "So, each patient on active therapy has their drugs set aside for them to complete their therapy."
After that, they sent the remaining medication to the Baptist Health System, which is a nine hospital system across the state.
They put their resources together, and every time they have a new patient, they evaluate the best treatment option for them, asking things like: "Is this the therapy that this patient needs and the only one that's best for them?"
If they believe it to be the best one, they'll have the system ship the enough of the medication back to complete all cycles of the new patient's treatment. If there is be an alternative that is equally as effective, they evaluate those as well.
Baptist says they still have enough for all patients who are currently receiving treatments and are able to take new patients as well.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital has also been preparing for this shortage to hit home, and they're ready to make sure their patients aren't impacted.Their plans are similar to Baptists' — organizing current resources and evaluating what is best for each patient.
Both centers' goals are to save the medications in short supply for those who won't respond to other types of treatment. Lourdes has enough medication to care for their current patients and take on new ones as well. They say it's all due to planning ahead.
Many officials predict this shortage will start to ease in the next few weeks or months.
Whether it's manufacturing delays or shipping issues, drug shortages seem to be more and more common post-COVID. This year alone, WPSD has reported on the local impacts of Adderall, Ozempic and Albuterol shortages.
In 2023, there have been more than 300 active national drug shortages, according to the Associated Press.