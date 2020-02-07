PADUCAH — If you have received a "notice of visit" from the U.S. Census Bureau, do not throw it away. It is a real survey to measure the accuracy of the census.
But, a census partnership specialist said there are scammers trying to get your information as we approach the time dedicated to filling out the census.
You can be contacted by mail, phone, or in person. One Local 6 viewer sent us a picture of a "notice of visit" flyer, asking if it was a scam.
We found out it's legit.
The flyer is a part of a post enumeration survey.
The United States Census Bureau confirmed they have surveyors in Kentucky, specifically in Caldwell County.
Mark Wattier is a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. He said the actual census forms are mailed out in March.
If you don't respond to the form, people will visit your home starting in May.
Wattier said the scams are expected, but there are government badges to prove who is legitimate.
"If someone is in the neighborhood saying they work for the census, they need to have a badge with the watermark that's there with the credential," said Wattier.
The official website for the census has other rules to follow.
If someone calls you to fill out the survey, call the national processing center to verify they are an employee.
If someone visits your home, check their badge, and call the number on the back to verify who they are.
The website also said not to give your social security number, money, or bank account numbers to anyone.
All of this will help you keep your information safe and make it easier to fill out your survey.
"What is of concern is that people would not respond to the legitimate census invitation," said Wattier. "And so if they're not sure what's legitimate and what's not, then they might say I'll just not respond to anything."
Wattier said whether you are contacted by mail, phone, or in person, you should verify that person is a Census Bureau employee.
For information on other ways to make sure you're filling out the correct survey, visit the U.S. Census Bureau official website.