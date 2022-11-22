PADUCAH — Christmas music is playing in local retail stores, trees are already going up, and we've even had our very first snow! Now, city officials are planning Christmas light celebrations in the Local 6 area, officially kicking-off the holiday season.
Paducah's nightly Christmas in the Park event will actually begin with a special ceremony: Walk Under the Lights. On Nov. 23, the Paducah Power System will switch on the Christmas lights at Noble Park with a little help from St. Nick. Following the lighting ceremony, guests will be invited to take a stroll under the lights, enjoying them close-up. The lights will be switched on at 5:30 p.m. and the event ends at 7 p.m.
Christmas lights celebrations
|Date
|Event
|Location
|City
|Times
|Nov. 24 - Dec. 31
|Christmas in the Park
|Noble Park
|Paducah, KY
|6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Nov. 25 - Dec. 30
|Christmas in the Park Light Show
|Mike Miller Park
|Benton, KY
|5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Nov. 25 - Jan. 1
|Festival of Lights
|Central Park
|Murray, KY
|5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Dec. 3
|Light up Martin: tree lighting and fireworks show
|Festival Park
|Martin, TN
|Dec. 1
|Tree Lighting & Holiday Kick-off
|Town Square Pavilion
|Carbondale, IL
|5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.