CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — This year has seen an increase in the number of real Christmas trees bought compared to previous years. And the Greenfield Christmas Tree Farm in Caldwell County, Kentucky, has taken advantage.
Last weekend was opening weekend for the farm.
The farm was originally started as a Future Farmers of America project.
Hannah Greenfield, the farm's founder, spoke about why she believes Christmas trees make the holiday special.
"The Christmas tree is just, like, where everyone comes around, and they come together around Christmastime. And I think that is just beautiful, because it kind of brings people together. And we like to be a part of creating those memories and hopefully creating traditions where they keep coming back," Greenfield said.
The tree farm is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information about the Greenfield Christmas Tree Farm, visit its official Facebook page.